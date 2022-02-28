Exploding Barrels, Crates and Enemy Mods!

Greetings, heroes of the Realm! We’re releasing a patch today that brings several important new features to the game – features that we believe will have a profound impact on your tactical battles. This patch implements destructible barrels and movable crates, which will be spawned randomly throughout battle maps, making the positioning of your heroes (and enemy troops) more important than ever.

Up until now, battle maps were essentially open fields; from this patch on you’ll have to think carefully about how you position your heroes and where you send them, because you can find yourself quickly isolated from your allies if you make a mistake… but on the other hand, you can use these terrain features to your advantage, pinning your enemies down, attacking them from the safety or your cover, or forcing them into obstacles to split their party. We hope you enjoy the new depth that this feature will bring to your battles!

You can destroy these barrels to clear the way – but beware their area effects! Ice barrels slow everyone down around them when they explode. Fire barrels go in huge blasts, causing raw damage. Smoke barrels, on the other hand, increase dodge chance on the ground for 3 turns. You can use these explosions to your advantage – but so can your enemy! And crates can be moved around the battlefield, giving you the ability to redefine your environment to improve your position.

That’s not all, of course – this patch also implements a new feature we’ve called Enemy Modifications. Essentially, enemies can now have random modifiers that alter them in various ways, from regeneration to increased movement speed and even explosion on death. This makes each enemy unique, and thus, each battle different from the rest.

While these are the two main new features, this patch also brings a lot of balancing changes, tweaks to the skills system, and quality-of-life additions, as well as squashing a good number of bugs. Check out the full patch notes below, and let us know what you think about the new stuff in the comments!

v0.15.6 Patch Notes

General Changes

Destructible barrels and crates are now spawned randomly throughout battle maps

Enemies can now have modifiers that alter them in various ways (Regeneration, Explosion on Death, Movement Speed, etc.)

Increased size of text on tooltips

It is now much rarer to get legendary and mythic items while gambling

Vitality now grants +1% Max Health per point

Health per level decreased from 20 to 15

Intelligence now grants +1% Max Mana per point

Mana per level decreased from 20 to 15

Bonuses to Healing Received now affect life steal and health regen

Changed Dwarven totem to now grant 15% stun chance on hits

Features

Ping functionality in battle to mark specific spots you want to show your allies

Skill Changes

Fireblast damage increased from 100% to 130%.

Dazzling Darts damage increased by 30% each dart to 40% each dart.

Chilling Strike damage increased from 120% to 150%.

Frost Shard damage increased from 90% to 130%.

Dagger Throw (Deadly, Poisoned) damage increased from 65% to 100%.

Cripple damage reduced from 140% to 70%. Changed from Action to Free Action. Mana cost reduced.

Maim damage reduced from 160% to 100%. Changed from Action to Free Action. Mana cost reduced.

Gouge damage reduced from 160% to 100%. Changed from Action to Free Action. Mana cost reduced.

Bleed stacks now reduce physical resistance by 3% per stack. Damage of bleed reduced by 20%.

Poison stacks now reduce all healing taken by 1% per stack.

Seal of Protection changed from 10% all resistances to 10% reduced damage taken.

Changed Avatar of Flame to now apply damage over time for each stack of heat you've applied.

Slam, Stunning Slam, Crushing Slam changed to a line spell 3 hexes wide 5 hexes long. This change was made to give warrior a way to interact with the new destructible mechanic.

Light's Beckon target range increased from 10 to 15, teleport to caster range increased from 1 to 3.

Bug Fixes