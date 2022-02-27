HotFit 1.0.3

Changelog:
- The Great Emu War is over. Emus and other tameables will stop mass breeding in the Unwritten Lands after taming.
- Dryad should stop visiting you after you’ve completed the City Under Siege quest this time. Slime be-gone should be in effect.
- Sea Turtles and Octopus can now be caught using a Butterfly Net.
- Werewolves, Elk Demons, and Frost Giants can now slide on ice without reverting back to human form.
- Fixed Snow Phoenix not fighting back in the dungeon. Try not to die.
- Fixed the naming procedure for Snow Phoenix, Emu, and Penguins. You may use backspace once more.
- Moved spouse location during Demon Pact quest intro.
- Added Emu eggs to the Vendor sell list.
- Fixed Teriyaki not saving in Collectables.
- Fixed tameables not being injured by pickaxes.
- Added a ‘Nevermind’ option to the vendor dialogue choice.
- Added a weapon drop from the Ghoul on level 5 for new characters.
- Increased the rare loot drops from: Luciphant, Ogre, Skeleton King, Anubis, Animated Tree, Gorgon, Boar, and Yeti.
- Increased the player’s swimming speed in Atlantis.
- Decreased spawn rates for rocks and spike traps in the dungeon.
- 24 new achievements were added.
- Added sounds to the cat and dog when you pet them.
- Removed livestock dialogue for now to work on it more.
- Added a Free Fishing Rod to Harper’s store.
- Fixed Major potions not working in the Cauldron.
- Fixed a loophole. You cannot place more than one automatic collector in a room now.
- Fixed furniture not loading in the Friend House.
- Fixed Ice-Skating loophole.
- Added 'Sound Effect Volume' to the Settings.
If you are still having any of these issues after updating your game, then please let me know as soon as you can. Be sure to check out the Guides that a few wonderful players have put together if you’re struggling with any quests or puzzles. Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
