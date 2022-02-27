 Skip to content

Everpixel Tactics update for 27 February 2022

Everpixel Tactics Patch: 0.4.16

Quality of Life
  • Players can now change their own game resolutions via settings
  • Players can now change zoom settings in settings
  • Settings are now available on the main menu as well as in combat
  • A "Character Compendium" has been added to the campaign that lists all of the characters/enemies/creatures a player may come across - including ones that aren't implemented yet.
Additions
  • Mercenaries in your party should now explain the mechanics of special regions upon entering (provided you have other mercenaries in your party!)
Changes
  • The game no longer supports 16:10 resolutions by default.
  • The game only supports 1920x1080 by default - players can configure other resolutions...but be warned that it may create a warped ui.
Bug Fixes
  • Brigands should no longer spawn without weapons
  • Health sliders should no longer spaz out.

