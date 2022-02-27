Everpixel Tactics Patch 0.4.16
Quality of Life
- Players can now change their own game resolutions via settings
- Players can now change zoom settings in settings
- Settings are now available on the main menu as well as in combat
- A "Character Compendium" has been added to the campaign that lists all of the characters/enemies/creatures a player may come across - including ones that aren't implemented yet.
Additions
- Mercenaries in your party should now explain the mechanics of special regions upon entering (provided you have other mercenaries in your party!)
Changes
- The game no longer supports 16:10 resolutions by default.
- The game only supports 1920x1080 by default - players can configure other resolutions...but be warned that it may create a warped ui.
Bug Fixes
- Brigands should no longer spawn without weapons
- Health sliders should no longer spaz out.
Changed files in this update