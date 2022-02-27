Piecewise 22.01.3 / 22.02.2 Released

Piecewise 22.01.3 and 22.02.2 have been released. The 2~109MB updates will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:
- Fixed templates from Workshop addons not showing up properly in-app
- Fixed the feedback tool freezing or crashing due to inefficient screenshot-taking; a different, quicker method is now used instead
- [22.02.2 only] Changed "View source" to "View Source" to match the other context menu items
- [22.02.2 only] Fixed a dependency being stripped unnecessarily from exported bots
Steam Build ID: 8281209, 8281230
