Piecewise update for 27 February 2022

Piecewise 22.01.3 / 22.02.2 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Piecewise 22.01.3 and 22.02.2 have been released. The 2~109MB updates will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:

[list=]

  • Fixed templates from Workshop addons not showing up properly in-app
  • Fixed the feedback tool freezing or crashing due to inefficient screenshot-taking; a different, quicker method is now used instead
  • [22.02.2 only] Changed "View source" to "View Source" to match the other context menu items
  • [22.02.2 only] Fixed a dependency being stripped unnecessarily from exported bots

Steam Build ID: 8281209, 8281230

Changed files in this update

Lazurite Windows amd64 Depot 1702211
  • Loading history…
Lazurite macOS Universal Depot 1702212
  • Loading history…
Lazurite Linux amd64 Depot 1702213
  • Loading history…
