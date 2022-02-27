 Skip to content

Fleshgait update for 27 February 2022

Fractal Tick Update V1.09

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fractal Tick Update V1.09:

Bugfixes :

  • Keyboard grab struggle sensitivity increased, mouse movement now affects grab struggle.
  • An issue with keys on the item belt not removing on key discard, as well as further triggering an issue with unlocking doors when a key was possessed on the item belt.
  • Adjusted some foyer lightning.
  • Added smoothing to fixed camera's tracking.
  • Some music level adjustments.
  • Missing keyboard controls on weapon selection, when a controller was connected.
  • Switched to tank controls to the default keyboard setting, instead of 3D-movement.
  • An issue when walking backwards [while using tank controls].
  • Balanced Stigmatized grab, [most noticeable] when multiple are grabbing the player.

Added in the Fractal Tick. Once this parasitic enemy attaches to the player it will continuously drain the character's health. The best way to remove a Fractal Tick is to return to a fire source.

When gold algae regen is active, the health wrist-band will occasionally blink Orange to indicate regen is active. Likewise, when an enemy such as the Fractal Tick is attached to the character, the health wrist-band will blink Purple.

