2022 Patch 2: The Big One

It's the Big One!
Game updates:
- PlayStation button prompts option. By popular demand!
- We went into George Lucas mode and made minor changes to 10 clips to smooth out some remaining editing issues.
- Global Stats detailed breakdowns:
- Ever wanted to know how many other people also tried to watch Christina shower today? Now you can find out!
- See how much you’ve contributed to the Global Stats! Note that it has only been recording properly for the last two weeks.
Steam updates:
- The Soundtrack DLC has been updated to Steam’s new Soundtrack format.
- New images added to fully support Steam’s new Library view. Our Library page is all spiffy looking now!
Changed files in this update