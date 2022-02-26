 Skip to content

Press X to Not Die update for 26 February 2022

2022 Patch 2: The Big One

Build 8280690

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's the Big One!

Game updates:

  • PlayStation button prompts option. By popular demand!
  • We went into George Lucas mode and made minor changes to 10 clips to smooth out some remaining editing issues.
  • Global Stats detailed breakdowns:
  • Ever wanted to know how many other people also tried to watch Christina shower today? Now you can find out!
  • See how much you’ve contributed to the Global Stats! Note that it has only been recording properly for the last two weeks.

Steam updates:

  • The Soundtrack DLC has been updated to Steam’s new Soundtrack format.
  • New images added to fully support Steam’s new Library view. Our Library page is all spiffy looking now!





