Economy and Combat patch - Small Update

Dear Players,
we just update the current version from 1.0.0.0. to 1.0.1.0.
It is an economy and combat patch, these are the patch notes:
- Skill Points - More Skill Points are rewarded for the curtain harvesting processes,
- Combat - The time for finding the correct moves was extended,
- Market - Some crop yields higher sales price now, even without upgrading it through the Skill Tree,
- Traveling - Bandit frequency has been decreased by a bit.
Many thanks,
WASD Games
