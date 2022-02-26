 Skip to content

Rising Mist update for 26 February 2022

Economy and Combat patch - Small Update

26 February 2022

Dear Players,

we just update the current version from 1.0.0.0. to 1.0.1.0.

It is an economy and combat patch, these are the patch notes:

  • Skill Points - More Skill Points are rewarded for the curtain harvesting processes,
  • Combat - The time for finding the correct moves was extended,
  • Market - Some crop yields higher sales price now, even without upgrading it through the Skill Tree,
  • Traveling - Bandit frequency has been decreased by a bit.

Many thanks,

WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/

