Hot fix #9

Hello guys! New hotfix and related changes. There may be errors with the saves, we also fix it.
Fixes:
- Reduced the negative dynamics of thirst and hunger
- No getting wet when resting when it rains
- Error when deleting multiple saves in a row
- Brotherhood of Hunters quest
- Cupid for half a bet quest
- Fear the living quest
- Options in quest dialogues using Charismatic perk
- Fixed animations of gun shooting
Added:
- Pictures in English localization of training quests
- Placemarks on the map for all side quests
- Quick execution of actions with objects on the Alt key
- Lock picks (can be used by the "Cracker" perk)
- Recipe for lock picks
- Pictures in the 14th quest
- Training in the combat section
- Added the probability of displaying the success of an action in battle depending on intelligence
- Animation of the character's death on the global map
- Projectiles for long-range weapons to opponents
- Correct display of character attributes (indicator of total armor, etc.)
- Highlighting slots when moving objects.
