Lost Scavenger update for 26 February 2022

Hot fix #9

Lost Scavenger update for 26 February 2022 · Build 8280412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys! New hotfix and related changes. There may be errors with the saves, we also fix it.

Fixes:

  • Reduced the negative dynamics of thirst and hunger
  • No getting wet when resting when it rains
  • Error when deleting multiple saves in a row
  • Brotherhood of Hunters quest
  • Cupid for half a bet quest
  • Fear the living quest
  • Options in quest dialogues using Charismatic perk
  • Fixed animations of gun shooting

Added:

  • Pictures in English localization of training quests
  • Placemarks on the map for all side quests
  • Quick execution of actions with objects on the Alt key
  • Lock picks (can be used by the "Cracker" perk)
  • Recipe for lock picks
  • Pictures in the 14th quest
  • Training in the combat section
  • Added the probability of displaying the success of an action in battle depending on intelligence
  • Animation of the character's death on the global map
  • Projectiles for long-range weapons to opponents
  • Correct display of character attributes (indicator of total armor, etc.)
  • Highlighting slots when moving objects.

