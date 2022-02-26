 Skip to content

Summer Islands update for 26 February 2022

February Update 2022 [v0.7.7] with completely new sound effects

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

attached the new features:

Even if one could think that this is a small update, it was screwed and worked on many places. :)

Have fun with the new update.

https://trello.com/b/FbC1a19w/devboard-summer-islands

FEATURES

  • Completely new Sound Effects
  • Added Villa Tropi

USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

  • Performance boost
  • FIX Tutorial Position Signs >1080p
  • FIX Scrollcontainer positions after click
  • FIX New Game Financial adjustments
  • FIX Links in Credit Menu

