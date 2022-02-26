February Update 2022 [v0.7.7] with completely new sound effects

Hello everyone,
attached the new features:
Even if one could think that this is a small update, it was screwed and worked on many places. :)
Have fun with the new update.
https://trello.com/b/FbC1a19w/devboard-summer-islands
FEATURES
- Completely new Sound Effects
- Added Villa Tropi
USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS
- Performance boost
- FIX Tutorial Position Signs >1080p
- FIX Scrollcontainer positions after click
- FIX New Game Financial adjustments
- FIX Links in Credit Menu
Changed files in this update