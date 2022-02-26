Patch Notes: ea v0.3.0

EA Release - 0.3.0 Notes

Developer Notes

With the addition of the Haggling skill, I've added an indicator above the active character's HUD. This will let you know who is doing the shopping. Be sure to have the character with the best haggleing skill for the best prices.

With the skill training fixes in place, this will NOT fix any saved parties. This will correct the issue with any future play throughs. I think I have all of the skill training working correctly, now. Let me know if I missed any.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***