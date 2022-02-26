Patch Notes: ea v0.3.0

EA Release - 0.3.0 Notes
Developer Notes
With the addition of the Haggling skill, I've added an indicator above the active character's HUD. This will let you know who is doing the shopping. Be sure to have the character with the best haggleing skill for the best prices.
With the skill training fixes in place, this will NOT fix any saved parties. This will correct the issue with any future play throughs. I think I have all of the skill training working correctly, now. Let me know if I missed any.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
New - While browsing stores, an indicator is now visible for the active character browsing.
New - More trainers and shops have moved into Kunari Village
New - New annotated map for Kunari Plains and Ashund Forest
New - New shrines have been added. More on the way
Fixed - Haggle skill now works as intended
Fixed - Blast of Air spellbook stating already know blast of air when character does not - the check logic was reversed. This should teach you Blast of Air now
Fixed - Learning advanced skills (expert, master) should remove the previous skill now leaving you with just the new skill rank including the points you've spent.
Fixed - You can now learn Mind Magic from the trainers who are supposed to teach you the skill. Dirty cheats.
Fixed - Fixed a few issues I found in Kunari Plains
Fixed - Fixed Centaur walk animation not playing
Fixed - Individual mobs attacked by a Koth Breath weapon will perform a resist check.
Informational - All monster's HPs have been adjusted this round. For those that are wondering, it is a 1-8 hit points per level of the monster. So, you may come up against a rat that has 1hp and another, healthier, rat with 8hps
Informational - Updated the Haggle Skill description to coincide with recent changes to the skill.
Informational - Adjusted the ID Monster skill check (lore). You will still have trouble trying to ID high level monsters even at master lore. This is intended.
Informational - Kunari Village is a little more interactive now
Informational - Koth breath weapon always succeeds in its attack now. Keep in mind this does use a fair amount of stamina
