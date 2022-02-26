Update 0.10.11.0

🔹There is now a basic world map. Open or close it by pressing the "Tab" key while you have an active dinosaur in the game. The green marker on the world map is the location of your dinosaur.
🔹Tasks are now shown on the world map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
🔹There is now a basic world map. Open or close it by pressing the "Tab" key while you have an active dinosaur in the game. The green marker on the world map is the location of your dinosaur.
🔹Tasks are now shown on the world map.
Changed files in this update