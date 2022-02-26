 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 26 February 2022

Update 0.10.11.0

Build 8280341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹There is now a basic world map. Open or close it by pressing the "Tab" key while you have an active dinosaur in the game. The green marker on the world map is the location of your dinosaur.

🔹Tasks are now shown on the world map.

