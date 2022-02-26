 Skip to content

Heraldry Studio update for 26 February 2022

16th update to Heraldry Studio

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



The 16th update to Heraldry Studio was planned to be a bit different. One of my personal projects is this webpage about neighborhoods of city of Jelgava http://jelgavas-ielas.lv/apkaimes/. They all have coats of arms designed by me (all unofficial). So this update was bunch of charges from these coats of arms: cats and buttons, and tankards and more.

As usual, a weekly sale starts on Monday.

Heraldry Studio Discord is here: https://discord.gg/StwnxP6

#SupportUkraine

