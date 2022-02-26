 Skip to content

Lumencraft Playtest update for 26 February 2022

[playtest update 3] - 2021-02-26 - VERSION = 4595

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Editor: ability to set starting max hp and stamina
  • Editor: ability to set starting weapon upgrades
  • Editor: added button to toggle all buildings
  • Editor: added icons to start config
  • Editor: added floor drawing hardness, to allow mixing floor textures
  • Editor: new floor textures: Sand, Snow
  • Editor: new additional terrain materials: Sandstone, Ruins, Ice
  • added icon for each drill upgrade
  • added ability to search Workshop maps by keywords
  • added shadow to flares (1px wide effect)
  • added shadow to boss monster
Changed
  • Editor: minimum terrain drawing size is now 4px
  • Editor: limited maximum number of non-swarm enemies in a wave. Default wave enemy is now Spider Swarm
  • Editor: redesigned category tabs
  • Editor: moved pickups to a separate category
  • Editor: unimplemented stuff can no longer be placed (old maps are unaffected)
  • Editor: renamed Hard Rock to Bedrock
  • Editor: completely changed how floor textures are managed
  • Editor: you are now able to swap some terrain materials
  • rotation controls no longer visible if building can't be rotated
  • disabled Custom Game mode for now, as it was causing issues
  • items from Shredder will now drop in stacks
  • increased Dash press window
  • completely revamped Steam Workshop map browser
  • improved keyboard/joypad navigation on workshop page (still WIP)
  • Steam features are no longer available in offline mode
  • changed pickup icon for scrap
  • changed UI lumen icon
  • changed art for missile
  • changed UI lumen icon
  • changed concrete floor texture
  • change power expander radius from 125 to 100
  • also "pylon" is now named "power expander"
  • removed the Sudden Death map
  • interaction with buildings should take directio into consideration
Fixes
  • Editor: fixed floor textures not being loaded properly. Please load your maps and save again
  • Editor: fixed starting clones not having effect
  • Editor: fixed building list
  • Editor: fixed huge enemy icons in swarm settings
  • Editor: fixed hole spawn batch not working
  • fixed health center sound not affected by audio settings
  • fixed weapon workshop always displaying generic icon for upgrade in progress
  • fixed feedback button being clickable when invisible
  • fixed acid melting lava
  • fixed turret stuck underground
  • weapon workshops pause production when out of power
  • fixed truncated descriptions in Steam Workshop page
  • possible fix for spwan Lag (testing needed)
Known issues
  • [Editor] random wave spawner setting do not work

