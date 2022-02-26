[playtest update 3] - 2021-02-26 - VERSION = 4595

Added
- Editor: ability to set starting max hp and stamina
- Editor: ability to set starting weapon upgrades
- Editor: added button to toggle all buildings
- Editor: added icons to start config
- Editor: added floor drawing hardness, to allow mixing floor textures
- Editor: new floor textures: Sand, Snow
- Editor: new additional terrain materials: Sandstone, Ruins, Ice
- added icon for each drill upgrade
- added ability to search Workshop maps by keywords
- added shadow to flares (1px wide effect)
- added shadow to boss monster
Changed
- Editor: minimum terrain drawing size is now 4px
- Editor: limited maximum number of non-swarm enemies in a wave. Default wave enemy is now Spider Swarm
- Editor: redesigned category tabs
- Editor: moved pickups to a separate category
- Editor: unimplemented stuff can no longer be placed (old maps are unaffected)
- Editor: renamed Hard Rock to Bedrock
- Editor: completely changed how floor textures are managed
- Editor: you are now able to swap some terrain materials
- rotation controls no longer visible if building can't be rotated
- disabled Custom Game mode for now, as it was causing issues
- items from Shredder will now drop in stacks
- increased Dash press window
- completely revamped Steam Workshop map browser
- improved keyboard/joypad navigation on workshop page (still WIP)
- Steam features are no longer available in offline mode
- changed pickup icon for scrap
- changed UI lumen icon
- changed art for missile
- changed UI lumen icon
- changed concrete floor texture
- change power expander radius from 125 to 100
- also "pylon" is now named "power expander"
- removed the Sudden Death map
- interaction with buildings should take directio into consideration
Fixes
- Editor: fixed floor textures not being loaded properly. Please load your maps and save again
- Editor: fixed starting clones not having effect
- Editor: fixed building list
- Editor: fixed huge enemy icons in swarm settings
- Editor: fixed hole spawn batch not working
- fixed health center sound not affected by audio settings
- fixed weapon workshop always displaying generic icon for upgrade in progress
- fixed feedback button being clickable when invisible
- fixed acid melting lava
- fixed turret stuck underground
- weapon workshops pause production when out of power
- fixed truncated descriptions in Steam Workshop page
- possible fix for spwan Lag (testing needed)
Known issues
- [Editor] random wave spawner setting do not work
