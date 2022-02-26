2022.2.26 Major Update

The following contents are machine translations
This is the official release!
This update is as follows:
- [I] added game character Lu Hui related story [/ I]
- Game maps (Romance, Starport) have been reconstructed
- Changed gong Xia's avatar
About the update:
From the launch of the game in 2021 to this update, almost a year has passed, which makes people feel how time flies.
In fact, it didn't take a year to make updates at all, but I dragged on for nearly a year. The main reason: work sucks! No time for me! Have a little time also just want to sleep!
After graduation, I did not want to work and squatted at home to write novels. I said THAT I would make a living by writing novels, but in fact, WITH 70% of my mind to escape from the society, I went to look for a job and hit a wall and finally became a planner.
There is nothing to say. The world is full of people who are more miserable, less fortunate, more miserable than you are. What is there to say about your stupid business?
Anyway, move on, next goal: save money, quit your job, and have fun making indie games!
Last words:
I am not responsible for whether the game can be opened after the update!
I don't know how to update the game, so I have to try.
Can't turn on I'm rolling back!
The game will not be rolled back for now though!
But, no one's playing at the moment anyway!
I hope someone can play in the back, buy buy buy for me! This is our first game! I hope I can earn some money to make indie games full time.
Changed files in this update