Kainga update for 26 February 2022

Hotfix notes for Update 0.4.19

Update 0.4.19 · Last edited 26 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Kaingans!

I wanted to make some critical fixes to the last update to repair some issues people have reported on the Kainga Discord. If you missed the massive update announcement, you can check it out here!

Kainga is growing quickly and I'm happy to see such a great response!

Stay safe everyone!

-Kainga Dev

Hotfix 0.4.19

  • Fixed a few spawn chance percentages that were far too high
  • Enemy Ajowan’s getting destroyed by wind will no longer cause notifications, or losses!
  • Fixed a problem with Menhirs duplicating
  • Ajowan’s jar should now properly get destroyed
  • AI traders should check their own town for resources as well as their surroundings
  • Shadufs can now be selected and dismantled
  • Ending statistics screen should better fit more screen sizes
  • Fixed a clicking sound when the game loads
  • Fixed the Library's models, colors and spawning

