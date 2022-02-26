 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 26 February 2022

Exploit fixes

Build 8279356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed item duplication, big thanks to @EdenFPS for sending a detailed video
  • Fixed exploit where multiple tents could be used to place tents in other players' house area
  • Code lock enters now to save on the server so no need to enter a code every time entering someone else's house
  • Turrets now do damage correctly
  • Black lotus no longer grows in 15 seconds. Thanks @Missing Texture for pointing this out

