[v0.17.1] Hotkeys, Map tooltips & Lore

Important for Mac Users: I've removed 'native apple silicone' (M1 chips) from the build targets (it wasn't working with steam integration somehow). Let me know if the game is not launching for you I'll put it back.
New Features & Improvements
- Added Lore/Backstory bits for each Follower
- Added Button to reset battle (left side of the phases bar)
- Ability to see Tooltips on Map Screen
- Hotkeys to open Market: backquote (opens market) or 4,5,6 to open market at a specific tab
- Hotkeys to move the map with WASD
- Followers resting icon more transparent (so text behind can be read better)
- Made Followers and Blessings disabled actions more readable
- Game Option to invert Map Zoom direction
- Minor tutorial text tweaks
Fixes
- Fixed location interaction windows not responsive (v0.17.0)
- Fixed Steam integration was not working on MacOS
- Fixed inverted reputation cost when recruiting Scoundrels and Champions
- Revamped notification system to prevent screen freeze
- Fixed Attack Conversion effects should work against Arcane Immunity
- Cold Mastery should count Chaos element as 2 attributes not 1.
- Fixed Scenarios completed before end of turn should now complete at Campfire instead.
- Fixed Wounds/Knocked-Out Description
- Fixed minor crashes
Changed files in this update