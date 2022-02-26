 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 26 February 2022

Feb 25th - Marching Parade

Share · View all patches · Build 8279288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note v.761

  • Change Demon Slum and Opw to Marching Parade theme.

  • Added two new insect creeps: Parade Ant (Cadence) and Parade Worm (Tromollo).

  • Added new OST: Demon March.

  • Added new event: Marching Parade with new event item: musical note.

  • Added 3 new reusable music instruments: Attack trumpet, Defense Drum and Magic Fife. (Add 13%, atk, def, mag boost for 30s to self and nearby allies.)

  • Added new dungeon shops delivery service to Dungeon gate. (will required key items: trader card later.)

  • Aded new twelfth tale dungeon's collector shop.

  • Added new quantity box to various shops (can directly type in number.)

  • Added 3 new Twelfth Sets for Mhaou, Verin and Oyama (add 50% item boosts, including the new music instruments.)

  • Added 36 new music sheets use to chang bgm to each original DRC soundtracks to various shops.

Track List is as follow:

Music Note #1 - MainTheme

Music Note #2 - Dilemma

Music Note #3 - Enmity

Music Note #4 - Renegade

Music Note #5 - Onslaught

Music Note #6 - Necrophobia

Music Note #7 - Armagedon

Music Note #8 - Salvation

Music Note #9 - Redemption

Music Note #10 - Purgatory

Music Note #11 - Gluttony

Music Note #12 - Sloth

Music Note #13 - Wrath

Music Note #14 - Envy

Music Note #15 - Lust

Music Note #16 - Greed

Music Note #17 - Pride

Music Note #18 - SoulTower

Music Note #19 - DemonSlum

Music Note #20 - DemonGuild

Music Note #21 - DemionJazz

Music Note #22 - DemonMarch

Music Note #23 - PurgatoryPlain

Music Note #24 - CrystalCave

Music Note #25 - DemionTutorial

Music Note #26 - ChaosVault

Music Note #27 - HallOfMirror

Music Note #28 - DeathCircus

Music Note #29 - AeonsMill

Music Note #30 - HallowTown

Music Note #31 - HallowPatch

Music Note #32 - TaleLionMarch

Music Note #33 - TaleBattle

Music Note #34 - SunkenPalace

Music Note #35 - WhiteChapel

Music Note #36 - AzraelSand

  • Added last two Azrael's move sets.

  • Open Azrael Sand's Demonic and Satanic conquests.

  • Updated White Chappel's sewer map. (WIP)

