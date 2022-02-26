Feb 25th - Marching Parade

Patch Note v.761
Change Demon Slum and Opw to Marching Parade theme.
Added two new insect creeps: Parade Ant (Cadence) and Parade Worm (Tromollo).
Added new OST: Demon March.
Added new event: Marching Parade with new event item: musical note.
Added 3 new reusable music instruments: Attack trumpet, Defense Drum and Magic Fife. (Add 13%, atk, def, mag boost for 30s to self and nearby allies.)
Added new dungeon shops delivery service to Dungeon gate. (will required key items: trader card later.)
Aded new twelfth tale dungeon's collector shop.
Added new quantity box to various shops (can directly type in number.)
Added 3 new Twelfth Sets for Mhaou, Verin and Oyama (add 50% item boosts, including the new music instruments.)
Added 36 new music sheets use to chang bgm to each original DRC soundtracks to various shops.
Track List is as follow:
Music Note #1 - MainTheme
Music Note #2 - Dilemma
Music Note #3 - Enmity
Music Note #4 - Renegade
Music Note #5 - Onslaught
Music Note #6 - Necrophobia
Music Note #7 - Armagedon
Music Note #8 - Salvation
Music Note #9 - Redemption
Music Note #10 - Purgatory
Music Note #11 - Gluttony
Music Note #12 - Sloth
Music Note #13 - Wrath
Music Note #14 - Envy
Music Note #15 - Lust
Music Note #16 - Greed
Music Note #17 - Pride
Music Note #18 - SoulTower
Music Note #19 - DemonSlum
Music Note #20 - DemonGuild
Music Note #21 - DemionJazz
Music Note #22 - DemonMarch
Music Note #23 - PurgatoryPlain
Music Note #24 - CrystalCave
Music Note #25 - DemionTutorial
Music Note #26 - ChaosVault
Music Note #27 - HallOfMirror
Music Note #28 - DeathCircus
Music Note #29 - AeonsMill
Music Note #30 - HallowTown
Music Note #31 - HallowPatch
Music Note #32 - TaleLionMarch
Music Note #33 - TaleBattle
Music Note #34 - SunkenPalace
Music Note #35 - WhiteChapel
Music Note #36 - AzraelSand
Added last two Azrael's move sets.
Open Azrael Sand's Demonic and Satanic conquests.
Updated White Chappel's sewer map. (WIP)
