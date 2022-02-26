 Skip to content

Online Adult Content Manager update for 26 February 2022

OACM Update v2.05c & v2.05b

  • Login/Password reset fix - If you fail your password too many times, the reset button was not working. This has been updated and fixed.

  • Save File Fix - When updating the project from v2.02 to 2.03 the password on the save file was changed, causing major issues. This has been resolved. If you created a save file between versions 2.03 & v2.05 you save files will no longer work and will have to reset OACM. I am very sorry for this inconvenience and this should not happen again.

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

