OACM Update v2.05c & v2.05b

-
Login/Password reset fix - If you fail your password too many times, the reset button was not working. This has been updated and fixed.
-
Save File Fix - When updating the project from v2.02 to 2.03 the password on the save file was changed, causing major issues. This has been resolved. If you created a save file between versions 2.03 & v2.05 you save files will no longer work and will have to reset OACM. I am very sorry for this inconvenience and this should not happen again.
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update