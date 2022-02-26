 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

City Game Studio update for 26 February 2022

Interface bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8279251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,

Quick update to fix an annoying bug of the Interface. There were duplicates in the unlock bar, and it was cycling infinitely.

Sorry for that annoying bug, and thank you for reporting it! It really helps!

Have a nice day,

Binogure

Changed files in this update

City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
  • Loading history…
City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
  • Loading history…
City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
  • Loading history…
City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.