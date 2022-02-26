Interface bugfix

Hello folks,
Quick update to fix an annoying bug of the Interface. There were duplicates in the unlock bar, and it was cycling infinitely.
Sorry for that annoying bug, and thank you for reporting it! It really helps!
Have a nice day,
Binogure
