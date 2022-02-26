 Skip to content

Edifice of Fiends update for 26 February 2022

V.2.0.0 - The Potion Update

V.2.0.0 - The Potion Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8278891

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Antidote cost decreased from 9 to 4

  • Health Boost now heals based on Max HP [10% of Max HP]

  • Health Boost cost decreased from 17 to 14

  • Health Potion now heals based on Max HP [20% of Max HP]

  • Health Potion cost decreased from 30 to 24

  • Life Potion now heals based on Max HP [40% of Max HP]

  • Life Potion cost decreased from 55 to 44

  • Elixir of Life now heals based on Max HP [80% of Max HP]

  • Elixir of Life cost decreased from 105 to 83

  • Energy Boost renamed to Stamina Boost

  • Stamina Boost now heals based on Max SP [10% of Max SP]

  • Stamina Boost cost decreased from 7 to 6

  • Stamina Potion now heals based on Max SP [20% of Max SP]

  • Stamina Potion cost decreased from 9 to 7

  • Energy Potion now heals based on Max SP [40% of Max SP]

  • Energy Potion cost decreased from 13 to 9

  • Elixir of Energy now heals based on Max SP [80% of Max SP]

  • Elixir of Energy cost decreased from 21 to 14

  • Fusion Boost now heals based on Max HP and Max SP [10% of Max HP and SP]

  • Fusion Boost cost decreased from 31 to 29

  • Fusion Potion now heals based on Max HP and Max SP [20% of Max HP and SP]

  • Fusion Potion cost decreased from 43 to 35

  • Phoenix Potion now heals based on Max HP and Max SP [40% of Max HP and SP]

  • Phoenix Potion cost decreased from 69 to 52

  • Leecher can no longer use damage inflicting moves for its first move

  • Ranged fire-based attacks are now more affected by defense instead of less

  • Light Attack renamed to Quick Attack

  • Quick Attack damage decreased from 20% to 5%

  • Bladestorm is now learned at level 5 instead of level 4

  • Bladestorm dexterity scaling decreased

  • Bladestorm base damage increased

  • Final Fury is now learned at level 7 instead of level 5

  • Final Fury no longer scales with target's missing HP

  • Final Fury now deals 420% Damage

  • Golden Hide stats fixed [from -13 AGI to -8 AGI]

  • Guard description updated

  • Crippled status description updated

  • Bladestorm description updated

  • Ambrosia description updated

  • Updated a tip on Floor 1

  • Menu option "Learn Skills" renamed to "Learn Specials"

  • Menu option "Special" renamed to "Specials"

  • Judgement and Armageddon animations improved

  • Essence of Life animation changed

  • Hydra Blood animation added

  • Theo now appears on the left side of his cutscenes instead of the right

(MBE Games Discord)

