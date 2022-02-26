V.2.0.0 - The Potion Update

-
Antidote cost decreased from 9 to 4
Health Boost now heals based on Max HP [10% of Max HP]
Health Boost cost decreased from 17 to 14
Health Potion now heals based on Max HP [20% of Max HP]
Health Potion cost decreased from 30 to 24
Life Potion now heals based on Max HP [40% of Max HP]
Life Potion cost decreased from 55 to 44
Elixir of Life now heals based on Max HP [80% of Max HP]
Elixir of Life cost decreased from 105 to 83
Energy Boost renamed to Stamina Boost
Stamina Boost now heals based on Max SP [10% of Max SP]
Stamina Boost cost decreased from 7 to 6
Stamina Potion now heals based on Max SP [20% of Max SP]
Stamina Potion cost decreased from 9 to 7
Energy Potion now heals based on Max SP [40% of Max SP]
Energy Potion cost decreased from 13 to 9
Elixir of Energy now heals based on Max SP [80% of Max SP]
Elixir of Energy cost decreased from 21 to 14
Fusion Boost now heals based on Max HP and Max SP [10% of Max HP and SP]
Fusion Boost cost decreased from 31 to 29
Fusion Potion now heals based on Max HP and Max SP [20% of Max HP and SP]
Fusion Potion cost decreased from 43 to 35
Phoenix Potion now heals based on Max HP and Max SP [40% of Max HP and SP]
Phoenix Potion cost decreased from 69 to 52
Leecher can no longer use damage inflicting moves for its first move
Ranged fire-based attacks are now more affected by defense instead of less
Light Attack renamed to Quick Attack
Quick Attack damage decreased from 20% to 5%
Bladestorm is now learned at level 5 instead of level 4
Bladestorm dexterity scaling decreased
Bladestorm base damage increased
Final Fury is now learned at level 7 instead of level 5
Final Fury no longer scales with target's missing HP
Final Fury now deals 420% Damage
Golden Hide stats fixed [from -13 AGI to -8 AGI]
Guard description updated
Crippled status description updated
Bladestorm description updated
Ambrosia description updated
Updated a tip on Floor 1
Menu option "Learn Skills" renamed to "Learn Specials"
Menu option "Special" renamed to "Specials"
Judgement and Armageddon animations improved
Essence of Life animation changed
Hydra Blood animation added
Theo now appears on the left side of his cutscenes instead of the right
