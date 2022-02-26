Feature Friday - February 25, 2022

203.21
-
We made some improvements to saved games.
- Saved games are now less likely to break from patches or mod alterations.
- Most mods can now be disabled in the middle of a saved game.
-
You can now bask in the open areas of the rust wells.
-
You no longer get a popup message when your troll foal followers die.
-
Effects that change the result of random mutation rolls, like Eaters' nectar tonics, now also change the results of consuming brain brine.
-
Pressing escape during item naming now returns you to the begining of the naming process rather than aborting it.
-
The disoriented effect now extends duration on multiple applications rather than stacking.
-
Tam is now grammatically recognized as having a proper name again.
-
Amnesia no longer triggers from new entries in your general notes or chronology.
-
Fixed a bug that caused Amnesia to trigger 100% of the time.
-
Broadcast power reception from satellites now works in open areas of the Rust Wells regardless of depth.
-
Fixed a bug that made broadcast power reception from satellite slower than it should have been on the world map.
-
Fixed a bug that where the extra waterskins you bought to hold excess water from a trade ended up empty.
-
Fixed a bug that made nectar injector relics give one mutation point instead of two.
-
Fixed a bug that incorrectly allowed magnetized shields and missile weapons to have the jacked item mod added to them.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the Yd Freehold to take several minutes to build.
-
Fixed a bug that occurred when galgalim ran you down.
-
Fixed an issue that caused erratic movement and game crashes when you dominated a flocking creature such as a plastronoid or glowcrow.
-
Fixed a bug that caused healing messages in the message log to have improper coloration.
-
Fixed an exception when traveling to a new zone with followers in tow.
-
[debug] Added the "clearcorrupt" wish to clean up corrupted objects from loading a saved game.
Additionally, the following patch notes are from last week's Deep Jungle update.
- Items on the ground that were you marked as important now appear as points of interest whes use the 'Move to points of interest' command.
- Reloading weapons and collecting liquids now require you to be able to move your extremities.
- Phylacteries now require you to be able to move your extremities in order to activate them.
- Disabled phylacteries can no longer be activated.
- Geomagnetic discs can no longer acquire the Masterwork item mod (which had no effect on them).
- Magazine-loaded relic missile weapons that fire extra shots now always have at least enough ammo capacity to fire a single set of shots.
- You can no longer sell your knowledge of [redacted] to [redacted].
- The hotkeys for selecting signature meals at ovens are now alphabetic rather than numeric (which caused accidental selection when trying to use the number pad to navigate).
- Stratum identifiers like "surface" and "surface level" no longer appear in the names of random-point and programmable recoilers.
- Attempting to 'open' an animated piece of furniture that is a container now enters the trade screen.
- Tweaked the determination of scanning type to make more things, particularly high-tech furniture, subject to techscanning or bioscanning rather than structural scanning.
- Fixed grammar issues with various boots, gloves, and gauntlets.
- Fixed a bug that caused a number of creatures, including you, to be invulnerable.
- Fixed a bug that made geomagnetic discs fail to target phased creatures while you were phased.
- Fixed a bug that made canvas walls at the Six Day Stilt show up as points of interest via Move to Point of Interest.
- Fixed a bug that caused starting village tinkers and apothecaries to have [human tinker] and [human apothecary] as names.
- Fixed a bug that caused historical sites to generate without a relic or cult leader.
- Fixed a bug that let you sting with a dismembered stinger.
- Fixed a bug that made animated takeable objects still takeable via tab / take all.
- Fixed a bug that caused some quest items not meant to be sold, like Argyve's scratched data disk, to be sellable.
- Fixed a bug that made the wait command error out if you had no activated abilities.
- Fixed a bug that make Berate always unusable when frozen, even if you could use it telepathically.
- Fixed some generative grammar errors in the case of verbs used with pseudo-plural (singular "they") subjects after a pronoun.
- Fixed an appearance of second-person rather than third-person possessive pronouns in mural generation.
- Fixed a bug that made transparent solid objects impossible to look at using the tooltip looker.
- [modding] In a thrown weapon attack, if the Penetrations parameter is modified during the WeaponThrowHit or TakeDamage events, the modified value now appears in messaging. This is cosmetic and does not affect damage calculations.
