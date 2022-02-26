 Skip to content

日记簿 update for 26 February 2022

【测试版本v0.22】2.26更新公告

更新内容:

  1. 跳蚤市场上线

  2. 增加了“骑行活动”

Bug修复：

  1. 修复了部分天赋显示错误的Bug

