EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 26 February 2022

Version 0.92.3377 Updated notice

26 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Decompose resources that are not frequently modified into several files to speed up the repair of later versions

  2. AI strength decreased in the first level

  3. Multiplayer monster health slightly reduced

  4. Reduce the lightning strike query scope

  5. Improve the client dodging lag

  6. Improved the difficulty of hitting enemies in some attack animations

  7. Fix a bug where the boss disappears instantly after you kill it

  8. Fixed an issue where the Fireball evasion talent would cause FPS to crash

  9. Added fireball launcher in lobby, which can be used for training perfect dodge

  10. Fixed an issue where accelerating butterflies could affect FPS

  11. Fixed a bug where blue light would sometimes not disappear after a perfect dodge

  12. Fixed bug where remote moves such as Perfect Sword Qi would cause the controller to shake

  13. Fixed a bug where Creeper ii form would interrupt overlord abilities

  14. Added the "High Speed Shadowless" talent to increase shadowless attack speed

  15. Some abilities are interrupted before damage determination begins, no longer costing energy or entering cooldown

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
