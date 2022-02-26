-
Decompose resources that are not frequently modified into several files to speed up the repair of later versions
AI strength decreased in the first level
Multiplayer monster health slightly reduced
Reduce the lightning strike query scope
Improve the client dodging lag
Improved the difficulty of hitting enemies in some attack animations
Fix a bug where the boss disappears instantly after you kill it
Fixed an issue where the Fireball evasion talent would cause FPS to crash
Added fireball launcher in lobby, which can be used for training perfect dodge
Fixed an issue where accelerating butterflies could affect FPS
Fixed a bug where blue light would sometimes not disappear after a perfect dodge
Fixed bug where remote moves such as Perfect Sword Qi would cause the controller to shake
Fixed a bug where Creeper ii form would interrupt overlord abilities
Added the "High Speed Shadowless" talent to increase shadowless attack speed
Some abilities are interrupted before damage determination begins, no longer costing energy or entering cooldown
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 26 February 2022
Version 0.92.3377 Updated notice
