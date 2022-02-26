- A large optimization to sentences placed next to each other; something like "Baba Is You Rock Is Push" now separates the two rules earlier in the parsing process to prevent unnecessary processing
- Fixed a buggy interaction between Word & Feeling (potentially also Powered)
- Fixed Pull breaking if you pull more than 2 objects more than one tile at a time
- Added a drop shadow for signpost text
- Placing a special object with level metadata on top of a level icon no longer affects the level
- Restarting a level via the pause menu now correctly calls the level restart mod hook
Baba Is You update for 26 February 2022
Version 461
Patchnotes via Steam Community
