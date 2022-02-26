 Skip to content

Baba Is You update for 26 February 2022

Version 461

Version 461

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A large optimization to sentences placed next to each other; something like "Baba Is You Rock Is Push" now separates the two rules earlier in the parsing process to prevent unnecessary processing
  • Fixed a buggy interaction between Word & Feeling (potentially also Powered)
  • Fixed Pull breaking if you pull more than 2 objects more than one tile at a time
  • Added a drop shadow for signpost text
  • Placing a special object with level metadata on top of a level icon no longer affects the level
  • Restarting a level via the pause menu now correctly calls the level restart mod hook

