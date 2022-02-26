 Skip to content

Combots update for 26 February 2022

UPDATE 7.5.0

UPDATE 7.5.0 · Build 8278435 · Last edited 26 February 2022

Fixed

  • Missing weapon unlock animation from the right weapon panel
  • Weapon did not switch if Ctrl was pressed
  • Missing Electric Smoke name in TechBox unlock window
  • Missing bind to switch weapons in the settings
  • The sound when there is no energy could be repeated after the destruction of the bot
  • Trak could not pass in some places of Megapolis and Tokyo

Changed

  • All explosions now have the same explosion sound volume (does not scale with damage)
  • Reduced Railgun minimum damage to 10
  • Increased the brightness of the Railgun trail effect
  • Smoke screen now spreads like a wall and interacts with nearby objects
  • You can now change loadout while being a spectator in Elimination mode
  • Collisions with destructible objects now slow down bots

Added

  • Light fog in Tokyo
  • New building type: Elevated Train Road in Megapolis and Tokyo map

