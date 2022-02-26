UPDATE 7.5.0

Fixed
- Missing weapon unlock animation from the right weapon panel
- Weapon did not switch if Ctrl was pressed
- Missing Electric Smoke name in TechBox unlock window
- Missing bind to switch weapons in the settings
- The sound when there is no energy could be repeated after the destruction of the bot
- Trak could not pass in some places of Megapolis and Tokyo
Changed
- All explosions now have the same explosion sound volume (does not scale with damage)
- Reduced Railgun minimum damage to 10
- Increased the brightness of the Railgun trail effect
- Smoke screen now spreads like a wall and interacts with nearby objects
- You can now change loadout while being a spectator in Elimination mode
- Collisions with destructible objects now slow down bots
Added
- Light fog in Tokyo
- New building type: Elevated Train Road in Megapolis and Tokyo map
