Online Adult Content Manager update for 26 February 2022

OACM Update v2.05

26 February 2022

​Online Adult Content Manager v2.05 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Steam Integration Changes - Steam integration is now properly initialized during the load screen.
  • Login/Password screen updates - Login/Password screen now happens before it loads. No more double loading if it was enabled.
  • DLC handling updates - DLC is now handled differently to improve loading (and hopefully fixing black screen issues). DLC will now be loaded during the loading screen and initialized correctly in the main scene.

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios.

