- Fixed a bug where the poison vine whipped in the wrong direction.
- Fixed a bug that Cody couldn’t use medicine for a cold while at full HP.
- Fixed a sound effect issue in Crafting screens.
- Fixed a bug on Symptom [Symptom Activation] which is supposed to stop all symptoms' remaining time, but it didn’t stop the new symptoms selected after [Symptom Activation] was activated.
- Fixed an issue where the weather didn’t switch correctly after raining.
- Fixed a Book item duration problem.
- Cody will stop crafting if you choose to save the game manually. This might have caused you to lose materials before but no more!
UNDYING update for 26 February 2022
Feb 26 Patch Update
