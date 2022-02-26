 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hotel Magnate update for 26 February 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8278339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix: v0.8.3.2

Fixes/Changes:

  • Made localisation fallback to English when there is a missing phrase for other languages (fallback only happens on that single phrase)
  • Fixed an issue where navigation calculations were taking too long when placing items
  • Fixed an issue where guests would try to check-in twice
  • Fixed a bug with removing furniture that attracts day guests/visitors
  • A room rate is now not displayed for day visitors on their detail menu
  • Fixed placement issues for the 5 star bath

Changed files in this update

Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.