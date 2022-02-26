Hotfix: v0.8.3.2
Fixes/Changes:
- Made localisation fallback to English when there is a missing phrase for other languages (fallback only happens on that single phrase)
- Fixed an issue where navigation calculations were taking too long when placing items
- Fixed an issue where guests would try to check-in twice
- Fixed a bug with removing furniture that attracts day guests/visitors
- A room rate is now not displayed for day visitors on their detail menu
- Fixed placement issues for the 5 star bath
Changed files in this update