What I've been working on :

This week on VU, Geoff finds his father. He's confronted by an old friend. Things are different now. The secrets of the light monuments have been revealed!

+New map Bayside



+New Cutscene for Bayside map

+New Music for new cutscene

+New Music for new map Bayside

What's coming next :

Incendiary gun damage

New Map w/ Cutscene

New trailer

Priority Target Changes

Drone Changes