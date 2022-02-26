 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 26 February 2022

25 Feb 22 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed ATGM units from mistakenly prompting for opfire, particularly vehicles with an ATGM weapon in the second slot; was just annoying in single-player but could lead to desyncs in multi.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Flanking Arrival.

