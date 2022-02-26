 Skip to content

Mr.Mine update for 26 February 2022

New sound effects, animations, and scientist buffs!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Today we’re launching an update that adds many visual and audio improvements to the game. Along with some scientist changes.

Scientist changes:

  • Books of Success are now multiplicative instead of subtractive and have a maximum effect at 75%.
  • Endless Scientist Duration Potions have been replaced with Endless Scientist Experience Potions.
  • Scientists now level up approximately twice as fast.
  • Scaling scientist rewards have been buffed.
  • Scientists now have a maximum level of 100.

Visual improvements:

  • Opening a chest now has a small animation.
  • Characters in the game now blink.
  • Different level miners on earth now have unique animations for finding chests.
  • Drill icons no longer show their level.

Added sound effects for:

  • Caves collapsing
  • Caves appearing
  • Opening chests
  • Upgrading weapons
  • Crafting a drill
  • Crafting a structure
  • Drones returning
  • Hiring miners
  • Trading
  • Defeating a boss
  • Completing a quest
  • Sacrificing to the core
  • Taking off to a new world
  • Clicking mineral piles

Other changes:

  • Added Vietnamese and Hungarian languages.

