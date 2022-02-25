Patch 0.3.2.3

Improvements
- [Super Bosses] Super Boss Arenas can now be revisited after going back to the normal dungeon floor to pick up remaining fragments of light or loot
- [Scenes] Decreased scene transition time to make switching to the skill tree faster and feel more responsive
- [Minimap] Chests now display already opened state on the minimap as well
- [Camera] Increased the player camera speed to prevent a decreased vision in walking direction with high movement speed
- [Skills] Projectile Multiplicator: Added extended explanation for additional shooting directions
Balancing
- [Endgame] Increased enemy hp scaling on the endless mode
- [Weapons] Dark Staff projectiles now can only pierce through a target one time
- [Enemy] Wood Crawler: AoE field duration has been decreased to 2 seconds (was 3 seconds before)
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug which caused the uncovered minimap state to get reset after returning from a super boss arena
- Fixed a bug which caused collected keys get lost when entering the super boss arena
- Fixed a bug which caused buttons in the skill tree to be not working when switching from gamepad to mouse input and vice versa
- Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash when entering the options menu while inside of a super boss arena
- Fixed a bug which caused not all buttons of the pause menu being interactable while being in the super boss arena
We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.
Changed files in this update