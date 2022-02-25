 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Squirrelmageddon! Playtest update for 25 February 2022

v1180 - NEW MISSION: Paradise Squirreled

Share · View all patches · Build 8277665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have pulled the very first map I made out of the archives and added it to a Summer Squirrels Zone mission: Paradise Squirreled.

There are no real objectives for the map at the moment as I am currently just play testing and optimizing the map.

Changed files in this update

Squirrelmageddon! Playtest Content Depot 1625871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.