- Detect low framerate when the game starts and adjust graphics to improve performance
- Improvement on game performance to increase framerate in some planets
- Reduce the number of useless polygons on-road generator
- Calculate visible area on camera for different modes ( ISO and Chase )
- Removed multiplayer soft lock
- Fixed multiplayer text's size
- Fixed position flickering on MultiPlayer
- Fixed weapon destroy error on collision into the multiplayer mode
- Adjust ocean audio volume according to settings on Ibiza
- Fixed drone dropping item exception on Multiplayer mode
- Fixed drone item spawn on multiplayer
OverShoot Battle Race update for 25 February 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.102 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update