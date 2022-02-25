 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 25 February 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.102 version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Detect low framerate when the game starts and adjust graphics to improve performance
  • Improvement on game performance to increase framerate in some planets
  • Reduce the number of useless polygons on-road generator
  • Calculate visible area on camera for different modes ( ISO and Chase )
  • Removed multiplayer soft lock
  • Fixed multiplayer text's size
  • Fixed position flickering on MultiPlayer
  • Fixed weapon destroy error on collision into the multiplayer mode
  • Adjust ocean audio volume according to settings on Ibiza
  • Fixed drone dropping item exception on Multiplayer mode
  • Fixed drone item spawn on multiplayer

