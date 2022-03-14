Update 3-14-2022

General
- Added the option to play versus another player in Training Mode when two controllers are connected.
- A new option was added to have CPU vs CPU in local matches
- For those who are speed running Arcade Mode, we added a timer to the HUD in Arcade Mode. Also loading times are no longer included in the final time
- Character Selection no longer resets when entering the Rules menu.
- A timer was added to the Online Modes for the character and stage selection, when the timer runs out, a random character and stage are selected starting the battle after it.
- Stage collisions have been improved to prevent phasing.
- UI now properly adapts to different screen aspect ratios.
- Minor UI Tweaks
Balance
-
Universal
-
General
- Grounded normals now clang with grounded normals, always
- Grounded normals now rebound against grounded strongs, always
- Grounded strongs now beat out grounded normals, always
- Aerial normals now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles
- Aerial strongs now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles and RPS win/loss interactions
- RPS loss length increased to 30 plus half your current percent for duration (frames)
- RPS loss takes hitstun from winning strong attack
- RPS loss takes damage from winning strong attack
- Initiating a dashdance now puts the character into a brief turnaround stance for a frame and keeps the character in place for slightly longer before initiating the next dash
- Initiating a dash from a state that isn't explicitly set up as tweenable (ie: dashdancing) will activate a fallback where the move tweens from the start of a character's idle animation; this drastically reduces the janky/snappy visual effect dashdancing can have
- Color overlays for standard and good blocks altered to be more opaque
- Fixed bug where a move sending down and slightly to the left wouldn’t DI properly if holding horizontal-left
- Fixed bug where color overlays while blocking persisted a few extra frames than the endlag represented
-
Sports Mode
- Players are now able to hold the ball
- AI is now able to handle balls around hazards
-
Mid Throw Grounded
- base kb: 50 → 40
- kb growth: 120 → 100
- base stun: 32 → 11
- stun growth: 10 → 28
-
Mid Throw Aerial
- base kb: 85 → 45
- base stun: 28 → 10
- stun growth: 5 → 22
-
-
Spongebob
-
General
- Certain actions now use proper textures when mirrored
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 31f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 44f → 49f
-
-
Patrick
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 23f → 33f
- Base stun increased: 13 → 18
-
-
Shredder
- Fixed the charge vfx visual bug, vfx now will disappear after dying with the status effect active.
-
Sandy
-
Aerial Down Light
-
Length increased: 24f → 32f
-
Aerial Down Strong
-
Length increased: 40f → 48f
-
-
-
Aang
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 30f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 53f
-
-
Korra
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 26f → 32f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 38f → 50f
-
-
Lincoln Loud
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 20f → 31f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 38f → 51f
-
-
Lucy Loud
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 30f
-
Mid Special
- Length increased: 25f → 29f
- Damage increased: 1% → 3%
- Launch angle changed: 20° → 34°
- Base knockback decreased: 60 → 35
- Knockback gain increased: 0 → 90
- Base stun decreased: 40 → 21
- Stun gain increased: 0 → 13
- Block direction set to "Mid"
-
Down Special
- Block direction set to "Down"
-
-
Leonardo
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 29f → 39f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 55f
-
-
April O'Neil
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 35f
- Fixed issue where ratings would only build on hitbox's last active frame
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 42f → 52f
-
-
Shredder
-
Aerial Up Strong
- Grabbed can no longer escape
-
Mid Special
- Hitbox activates one frame later
- X-velocity decreased: 130 → 100
- Hitting a shielding/invincible opponent will halt Shredder's movement
- Block push decreased: 3 → 0.5
-
-
Ren & Stimpy
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 36f
-
-
Powdered Toast Man
-
Up Strong
- Base knockback decreased: 170 → 100
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 20f → 31f
-
Aerial Up Strong
- Base knockback decreased: 270 → 115
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 45f → 51f
-
-
Zim
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 30f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 40f → 48f
-
Gir
- Can no longer be grabbed during very beginning of explosion animation
-
-
CatDog
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 30f → 34f
-
-
Reptar
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 24f → 33f
-
Down Special (air)
- Launch angle changed: 300° → 322°
-
-
Nigel Thornberry
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 28f
- Launch angle changed: 290° → 318°
-
-
Helga
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 31f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 45f → 49f
-
-
Danny Phantom
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 18f → 30f
-
-
Oblina
-
Aerial Down Light
- Length increased: 22f → 32f
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length increased: 45f → 51f
-
-
Garfield
-
Light Down
- Hits aerial opponents now… Again
-
Aerial Down Strong
- Length decreased: 55f → 50f
-
Gameplay updates explained
- The current update contains several balance tweaks which address feedback we have received from the community. We also added a couple of features which have been by players like CPU vs CPU. Enjoy!
