Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 14 March 2022

Update 3-14-2022

Build 8277566

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added the option to play versus another player in Training Mode when two controllers are connected.
  • A new option was added to have CPU vs CPU in local matches
  • For those who are speed running Arcade Mode, we added a timer to the HUD in Arcade Mode. Also loading times are no longer included in the final time
  • Character Selection no longer resets when entering the Rules menu.
  • A timer was added to the Online Modes for the character and stage selection, when the timer runs out, a random character and stage are selected starting the battle after it.
  • Stage collisions have been improved to prevent phasing.
  • UI now properly adapts to different screen aspect ratios.
  • Minor UI Tweaks

Balance

  • Universal

    • General

      • Grounded normals now clang with grounded normals, always
      • Grounded normals now rebound against grounded strongs, always
      • Grounded strongs now beat out grounded normals, always
      • Aerial normals now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles
      • Aerial strongs now never collide with other hitboxes, excluding projectiles and RPS win/loss interactions
      • RPS loss length increased to 30 plus half your current percent for duration (frames)
      • RPS loss takes hitstun from winning strong attack
      • RPS loss takes damage from winning strong attack
      • Initiating a dashdance now puts the character into a brief turnaround stance for a frame and keeps the character in place for slightly longer before initiating the next dash
      • Initiating a dash from a state that isn't explicitly set up as tweenable (ie: dashdancing) will activate a fallback where the move tweens from the start of a character's idle animation; this drastically reduces the janky/snappy visual effect dashdancing can have
      • Color overlays for standard and good blocks altered to be more opaque
      • Fixed bug where a move sending down and slightly to the left wouldn’t DI properly if holding horizontal-left
      • Fixed bug where color overlays while blocking persisted a few extra frames than the endlag represented

    • Sports Mode

      • Players are now able to hold the ball
      • AI is now able to handle balls around hazards

    • Mid Throw Grounded

      • base kb: 50 → 40
      • kb growth: 120 → 100
      • base stun: 32 → 11
      • stun growth: 10 → 28

    • Mid Throw Aerial

      • base kb: 85 → 45
      • base stun: 28 → 10
      • stun growth: 5 → 22

  • Spongebob

    • General

      • Certain actions now use proper textures when mirrored

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 24f → 31f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 44f → 49f

  • Patrick

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 23f → 33f
      • Base stun increased: 13 → 18

  • Shredder

    • Fixed the charge vfx visual bug, vfx now will disappear after dying with the status effect active.

  • Sandy

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 24f → 32f

      • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 40f → 48f

  • Aang

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 24f → 30f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 40f → 53f

  • Korra

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 26f → 32f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 38f → 50f

  • Lincoln Loud

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 20f → 31f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 38f → 51f

  • Lucy Loud

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 22f → 30f

    • Mid Special

      • Length increased: 25f → 29f
      • Damage increased: 1% → 3%
      • Launch angle changed: 20° → 34°
      • Base knockback decreased: 60 → 35
      • Knockback gain increased: 0 → 90
      • Base stun decreased: 40 → 21
      • Stun gain increased: 0 → 13
      • Block direction set to "Mid"

    • Down Special

      • Block direction set to "Down"

  • Leonardo

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 29f → 39f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 40f → 55f

  • April O'Neil

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 24f → 35f
      • Fixed issue where ratings would only build on hitbox's last active frame

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 42f → 52f

  • Shredder

    • Aerial Up Strong

      • Grabbed can no longer escape

    • Mid Special

      • Hitbox activates one frame later
      • X-velocity decreased: 130 → 100
      • Hitting a shielding/invincible opponent will halt Shredder's movement
      • Block push decreased: 3 → 0.5

  • Ren & Stimpy

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 24f → 36f

  • Powdered Toast Man

    • Up Strong

      • Base knockback decreased: 170 → 100

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 20f → 31f

    • Aerial Up Strong

      • Base knockback decreased: 270 → 115

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 45f → 51f

  • Zim

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 22f → 30f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 40f → 48f

    • Gir

      • Can no longer be grabbed during very beginning of explosion animation

  • CatDog

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 30f → 34f

  • Reptar

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 24f → 33f

    • Down Special (air)

      • Launch angle changed: 300° → 322°

  • Nigel Thornberry

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 22f → 28f
      • Launch angle changed: 290° → 318°

  • Helga

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 22f → 31f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 45f → 49f

  • Danny Phantom

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 18f → 30f

  • Oblina

    • Aerial Down Light

      • Length increased: 22f → 32f

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length increased: 45f → 51f

  • Garfield

    • Light Down

      • Hits aerial opponents now… Again

    • Aerial Down Strong

      • Length decreased: 55f → 50f

Gameplay updates explained

  • The current update contains several balance tweaks which address feedback we have received from the community. We also added a couple of features which have been by players like CPU vs CPU. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Nickelodeon Super Brawl Content Depot 1414851
  
