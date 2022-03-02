Rec Room PATCH - the "Maker Pen Makeover" edition

General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Fixed some settings not getting properly saved if you updated a single setting to multiple values quickly enough or scrolled a slider quickly enough.
- Fixed a bug where setting mouse and touch sensitivity would sometimes only set horizontal or vertical sensitivity. As much fun as it is to scroll super slow horizontally and super fast vertically, it probably made some people sick.
