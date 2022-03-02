 Skip to content

Rec Room update for 2 March 2022

Rec Room PATCH - the "Maker Pen Makeover" edition

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some settings not getting properly saved if you updated a single setting to multiple values quickly enough or scrolled a slider quickly enough.
  • Fixed a bug where setting mouse and touch sensitivity would sometimes only set horizontal or vertical sensitivity. As much fun as it is to scroll super slow horizontally and super fast vertically, it probably made some people sick.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.: https://recroom.com/communityWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

