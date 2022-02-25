Early Access Build Update v1.22 - Level 1- 15 Animation Update

Early Access Build Update v1.22 - Animation Update
This is a much needed animation update that addressed male/female penetration. Physics genitals will now insert correctly on all updated animations and register correct insertion contact credits.
Added XP multiple to XP position reward to reduce grind, added player Level multiple to orgasm payouts and position changes
New icons for updated animations
Updated all Level 5, Level 10 and Level 15 animations for better genital penetration
Added Male hand collision for jerk off physics
Adjusted female ejaculation fluid particles to outside of vagina collision mesh to allow for better spray
Changed XP increase sound to less annoying sound while grinding
updated female skin normal map to 4K for better skin resolution
Changed idle animation on female for initial state and customization screens so that she does not bounce out of camera range while inspecting body features
Disabled room position buttons until this feature can be fixed
We will keep the updates coming as quickly as possible. We've been hit initially by a few negative reviews which mostly acknowledge features that we were aware of and have already been fixed in this weeks updates.
If you have noticed bugs which you have reported or noticed that have been fixed, please consider leaving a positive review for us. Many base their buying decision on reviews and we wish to continue developing and improving Escort Sim 2.
