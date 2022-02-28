 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rail Route update for 28 February 2022

Hotfix 1.3.14 - RR fully translated to German language

Share · View all patches · Build 8277500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Let us announce that Rail Route is now fully translated to German language. Many thanks to our community!


FIX: It was possible to create a loop ending in a switch (illegal situation) by deleting a signal in the loop (legit situation)

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.