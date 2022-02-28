Hotfix 1.3.14 - RR fully translated to German language

Let us announce that Rail Route is now fully translated to German language. Many thanks to our community!
FIX: It was possible to create a loop ending in a switch (illegal situation) by deleting a signal in the loop (legit situation)
