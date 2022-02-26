 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 26 February 2022

1.52m Bugfix Patch Notes

BUGS

  • Fixed potential infinite loop bug with the “Traps” magic mod affix
  • Added graceful failure if the game tries to write to globalplayerprefs and the file is locked for some reason
  • Defeating dirtbeak in one blow from when he has >50% health should no longer spawn a blank dialog box.
  • Captured monsters, when first named and Buddied Up with, should no longer have their generic species name
  • Updated final boss (first phase) default music to hopefully prevent odd cutscene error
  • If you have never done the Escaped Frog mini-quest at the corral, and you also have the Ancient Cube from the first boss fight, the Frog event will now play out first.
  • Attempted fix for rare issue where game would soft lock after capturing a pet in another file
  • Attempted fix for rare issue with gamepad-style options menu where transparencies could get messed up
  • Fixed game error related to pets, where if you captured a pet on one file, saved the game and started a new file, the game would soft lock

