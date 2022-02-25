Update Notes for v0.4

Hello everyone!
Version 0.4 has been released for playtesting, its a big update but there are lots of fixes and new features. Here's the changelog + know issues that we couldn't fix yet
Changelog
- Chapter 3 is live! New element mechanic, new map, new puzzles
- Full rework of map 2, it was way to big, some puzzles were so confusing... we decided to rework the level entirely and replace some puzzles.
- Added new feature: Guide, you will see it only in chapter 1 for now, let us know what you think 🙂
- Added new feature: auto aim system, hopefully now trying to grab fire from torches wont be that frustrating
- Cinematics menu so you can replay each main story cinematic
- Added save before each puzzle
- Improved music
- General Bug fixes
- Soft lock fixes
- Improved map 1 design and general visuals
- Improved map 1 performance, its still a problem but its better, following chapters are more performant due to lighting settings
- Fixed bug with lock after a save game involving a blue fire
- We decided to slightly increase the speed of the game, that means character and general features are faster (rotating platforms, floors, etc). We want to keep the pacing low and chill but we realized it was on the frustrating side, we believe now it feels better.
- We believe we solved the menu disappearing bug!! this one was really annoying
- Added Spanish language
- camera interaction through doorways has been fixed
Known Issues
- pretzel legs
- camera control during capture & release animations
- proximity to element capture → this one its not a bug its intended behaviour, we dont want players to be too close so animation visuals are better
- Push/Pull system, still needs work 😕
- Missing settings in options menu (sound, keys rebinding, motion blur, etc.)
- Glowing hair at med settings
Changed files in this update