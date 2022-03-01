 Skip to content

The Anacrusis update for 1 March 2022

3/1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8277230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're releasing a small hotfix that includes the following changes for players on all platforms.

  • You can use the fire key to leave AFK mode immediately, which is especially helpful
  • Place the medkits in the starting airlock in the player's inventory at the start of the level
  • Quick Play always tries to join games in progress first. Choosing an episode will start a new game for that episode.
  • Servers are less picky about the distance for interactable objects, so that clients with higher pings should have an easier time picking up objects and interacting with the world.

