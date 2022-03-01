3/1 Update Notes

We're releasing a small hotfix that includes the following changes for players on all platforms.
- You can use the fire key to leave AFK mode immediately, which is especially helpful
- Place the medkits in the starting airlock in the player's inventory at the start of the level
- Quick Play always tries to join games in progress first. Choosing an episode will start a new game for that episode.
- Servers are less picky about the distance for interactable objects, so that clients with higher pings should have an easier time picking up objects and interacting with the world.
Changed files in this update