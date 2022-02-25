Weekly update #100

This weeks update:
-
Added a highlight animals tool. Will highlight every nearby animal so that you can find those elusive chickens or any other animal you are looking for.
-
Performance increase made by changing how clothing, tools, shoes, illness, happiness and temperature are tracked.
-
People shouldn't sit so close to campfires now.
-
Improved tailor roaming.
-
Improved decay timings.
-
Changed french translation for fletcher.
-
Fixed issue with happiness reduction and abandonment.
-
Fixed chandlery plot name.
Next update:
- While many significant features are added, weekly updates will be put on hold. It will take around 2 - 3 months to complete.
There will be patches now and then, providing fixes and balancing to the current version.
Changes to be made:
-
Convert from Unreal engine 4 to Unreal engine 5 (Implement Nanite and lumen).
-
Create at least ten maps. Maps will replace difficulty by having different hostility, resources, and temperatures (Some maps may be nice flat meadows, others may be snowy mountains with little area to build).
-
All visuals will be improved.
-
Dock will be changed/replaced.
-
New main menu and UI.
-
Some jobs will not need a structure to work. Instead, they will have work areas (Gatherer, Forester, Hunter and potentially others).
-
Building visuals will be more dynamic and not be the same for every visual of a specific job or house.
-
Add building visuals such as tiled and plastered buildings.
-
Allow players to choose where they start on the map.
-
Rivers, lakes and streams.
-
Redo save and load system.
-
Moveable huds.
-
Large forests.
-
Potentially adding features like natural paths.
