Lots of new Props, Edit Preset Name, Edit Target Numbers and lots of bug fixes

1.0.0.60
- Edit Preset Name
- Edit Target numbers and removed auto-calculate (Let me know if you want it back)
- New Props & Changes
- USPSA/IDPA/IPSC Out and Back Left Swinger
- USPSA/IDPA/IPSC Tip Out Target
- 2m x 2m Wall with small port and openable flap
- Start Position marker. Will place players there after loading
- Xs are now colorable
- Made steel activate more realistically (with delay)
- Sedan model
- When enabling prop selection, defaults to textbox for quicker searching
- Added Feet to distance meter
- Bug Fixes
- Show front wall is unchecked by default
- Front wall collision is removed when unchecked
- Fixed custom text resizing
- Able to get back to editing when have unsaved work
- Fixed not loading scanned bays when downloading stages from Stage Central
- Hide lock icons when showing in camera for WSB
- ` and ENTER toggles prop selection menu on/off
- Added collision to bottom of target stand so you can select it
- Fixed crashing bug when custom camera not set
- Fixed invisible wall in ipsc-two-slant-noshoot prop
Changed files in this update