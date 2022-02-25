 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 25 February 2022

Lots of new Props, Edit Preset Name, Edit Target Numbers and lots of bug fixes

Build 8276988 · Last edited by Wendy

1.0.0.60

  • Edit Preset Name
  • Edit Target numbers and removed auto-calculate (Let me know if you want it back)
  • New Props & Changes
  • USPSA/IDPA/IPSC Out and Back Left Swinger
  • USPSA/IDPA/IPSC Tip Out Target
  • 2m x 2m Wall with small port and openable flap
  • Start Position marker. Will place players there after loading
  • Xs are now colorable
  • Made steel activate more realistically (with delay)
  • Sedan model
  • When enabling prop selection, defaults to textbox for quicker searching
  • Added Feet to distance meter
  • Bug Fixes
  • Show front wall is unchecked by default
  • Front wall collision is removed when unchecked
  • Fixed custom text resizing
  • Able to get back to editing when have unsaved work
  • Fixed not loading scanned bays when downloading stages from Stage Central
  • Hide lock icons when showing in camera for WSB
  • ` and ENTER toggles prop selection menu on/off
  • Added collision to bottom of target stand so you can select it
  • Fixed crashing bug when custom camera not set
  • Fixed invisible wall in ipsc-two-slant-noshoot prop

