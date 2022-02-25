 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 25 February 2022

0.11.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8276952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix crash bug that can occur when you autosave while a shipyard is rebuilding a hangar's destroyed ship.
  • Fix the logic to handle switching save slots (in both remake and original game) to be more straightforward to prevent possible data loss.
  • Fix bug that made items intended to benefit only one ship type, accidentally display as benefitting all ship types, and also accidentally benefit all ship types (affects existing your items).
  • Fix bug where attack speed bonuses were having the opposite effect.
  • Fix bug that allowed items to spawn that offered bonuses to specific ship types the player couldn't own, such as the enemy command center.
  • Fix bug that allowed items to spawn that offered bonuses to ships that can't apply, such as offering a bonus to engines for your command center.
  • Structural changes to prepare for future rebalancing.

Changed files in this update

