Mars Rover Simulator update for 25 February 2022

UPDATE 0.2

Hello everyone who has arrived on Mars! An update is out! There were a lot of fixes in the update, as well as a few additions, here are some of them:

  • added quest and fixed inoperability for some players
  • according to the requests of the players, the quests were slightly simplified in some moments, and complicated in others
  • fixed incorrect display of some notifications
  • fixed problem with pictures
  • changed icons displayed on the radar
  • changed mechanics of breaking solar panels
  • fixed mission issues for some players
  • edited requirements for obtaining skills
  • changed the charging speed of the rover in the sun, as well as its consumption when driving and other actions
  • improved interface display
  • for those who entered the game for the first time, rover control training has been added
  • and others

We also want to thank everyone for the feedback.

