UPDATE 0.2

Hello everyone who has arrived on Mars! An update is out! There were a lot of fixes in the update, as well as a few additions, here are some of them:
- added quest and fixed inoperability for some players
- according to the requests of the players, the quests were slightly simplified in some moments, and complicated in others
- fixed incorrect display of some notifications
- fixed problem with pictures
- changed icons displayed on the radar
- changed mechanics of breaking solar panels
- fixed mission issues for some players
- edited requirements for obtaining skills
- changed the charging speed of the rover in the sun, as well as its consumption when driving and other actions
- improved interface display
- for those who entered the game for the first time, rover control training has been added
- and others
We also want to thank everyone for the feedback.
