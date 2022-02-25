 Skip to content

Purry Furry Adventurry update for 25 February 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Build 8276805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1 is now live and it brings some quality of life improvements to controller input and UI.

  • Improved controller support for navigating UI.
  • More audio settings.
  • Starting the game no longer triggers Steam VR (oops).

