Tanto Cuore - 2/25/22

Happy Friday!
1.1.2 r36
Bug Fixes
- Randomly generated towns will now actually pull from your unlocked cards when generating a Town
- Alternate card art unlocks now fire for Expanding the House
- Only Maid Chiefs are now selectable in Felicity Horn's prompt (instead of any card with a chambermaid cost)
- Fixed an issue where a card's pulsing highlighted state might not be reset and appear highlighted in unexpected places
AI
- The AI would consider buildings a reason why it would want to try to use Event cards on a player even though it is an invalid play, it shouldn't try to do this any more
- There was a state where the AI could try to act as if it had more Love than it actually did and try to make decisions as if it could afford a 3 Love card or higher cost. This would cause some "interesting" decisions
- The AI found a way to play an Event card on a building, this should no longer happen
Tweaks
- A card that is targeted by Annet Thane will now have an indicator in the Private Quarters at the end of a game
- Changed some level unlock information on map 1 to account for the confusing branching path
- Found some images that were very large and could be sized down to save some memory
I've realized that in my attempt to be transparent about what's happening I've been posting a change log for every little thing someone reports (and this fills up event displays! Sorry about that!) Moving forward I'll update a single change log (like this one) if someone reports a critical issue during the day. I may also go back an consolidate some older patch notes into a single, more sane, list of patch notes.
