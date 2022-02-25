 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tanto Cuore update for 25 February 2022

Tanto Cuore - 2/25/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8276719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday!

1.1.2 r36

Bug Fixes

  • Randomly generated towns will now actually pull from your unlocked cards when generating a Town
  • Alternate card art unlocks now fire for Expanding the House
  • Only Maid Chiefs are now selectable in Felicity Horn's prompt (instead of any card with a chambermaid cost)
  • Fixed an issue where a card's pulsing highlighted state might not be reset and appear highlighted in unexpected places

AI

  • The AI would consider buildings a reason why it would want to try to use Event cards on a player even though it is an invalid play, it shouldn't try to do this any more
  • There was a state where the AI could try to act as if it had more Love than it actually did and try to make decisions as if it could afford a 3 Love card or higher cost. This would cause some "interesting" decisions
  • The AI found a way to play an Event card on a building, this should no longer happen

Tweaks

  • A card that is targeted by Annet Thane will now have an indicator in the Private Quarters at the end of a game
  • Changed some level unlock information on map 1 to account for the confusing branching path
  • Found some images that were very large and could be sized down to save some memory

I've realized that in my attempt to be transparent about what's happening I've been posting a change log for every little thing someone reports (and this fills up event displays! Sorry about that!) Moving forward I'll update a single change log (like this one) if someone reports a critical issue during the day. I may also go back an consolidate some older patch notes into a single, more sane, list of patch notes.

Changed files in this update

Tanto Cuore Windows Depot 1441231
  • Loading history…
Tanto Cuore Mac Depot 1441232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.