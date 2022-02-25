Early Access Release #18 (Version: 0.9.8091.25499)

The major feature of this update is improvements to the map drawing logic. The logic used to draw move buttons and arrows was based on an early build of the game, and it was pretty inefficient. It contained a lot of unneeded logic which greatly slowed the drawing process. This also sometimes caused the game to appear to hang, because the logic consumed so many resources while trying to render each screen update. The drawing logic has been rewritten to only do the calculations needed. This should greatly improve performance when issuing patrol and strategic redeployment orders and should remove this source of "hangs".
New Functionality:
- Production queue tooltip on Production Screen now shows the earliest estimate-to-complete for each item in the queue. For example: "Infantry: Earliest ETC: 4 weeks. 2 Divisions"
Tuning
- Changed starting unit deployment for China to give them a better chance against Japan
- Increased Chinese starting food stockpiles. Decreased starting food stockpiles for other countries. All countries should start the game with 12 weeks buffer of food.
- Decreased food production for China, France, Germany, and Japan.
- Cash prices for trade goods have been increased substantially. Trades were so cheap that countries could buy everything on the market for very small amounts.
Changes:
- Production Screen: Changed default to repeat=no when building airbases or radar. There is no benefit to building more than one.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed 5 units erroneously deployed in East China Gobi Desert. This is impassable terrain.
- Retreating attackers were intended to retreat to their starting region. They should do this now, when possible.
