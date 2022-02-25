Noble Fates 0.24.0.31 released!

Hotfix Update
Fix for crash when a prop is destroyed
Building
Fix issue that caused builder to stand idle when trying to replace a prop
Selection
Fix issue that prevented selection if an autosave triggered while building```
Changed files in this update