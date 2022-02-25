 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 25 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.31 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8276617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update 


Fix for crash when a prop is destroyed  

Building  
Fix issue that caused builder to stand idle when trying to replace a prop

Selection  
Fix issue that prevented selection if an autosave triggered while building```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.